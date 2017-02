× Tornado on the ground sighted near Putnam-LaSalle County border

Trained spotters have reported a tornado on the ground near Cedar Point and Standard in far eastern Putnam counties. The storm is moving east -northeast at 45 mph.

A tornado warning remains in effect for central LaSalle County until 5:15pm

The entire Chicago Metro area remains under a tornado watch until 10pm.

Peru tornado before it touched down #ilwx pic.twitter.com/NyLq18udvF — LaSalle County EMA (@LascoEMA) February 28, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.