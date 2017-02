× Tornado damage in Marseilles Illinois- multiple severe weather reports across north central Illinois.

Electrical towers and multiple building have been damaged in Marseilles in LaSalle County shortly after 5:00 pm.

The area is near 30th and East 25th Street.

Additionally, a funnel cloud has been sighted in Dixon around 5 pm and 3/4 inch hail at Pingree Grove in Kane County just before 5 pm.