× Toanado watch #42 just issued for much of northern Illinois including the entire Chicago Metro area valid until 10pm

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 42 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 300 PM CST Tue Feb 28 2017 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeast Iowa Northern and Central Illinois Northwest Indiana Northeast Missouri Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 300 PM until 1000 PM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms are expected to form this afternoon and early evening across the watch area. Conditions appear favorable for large hail in the stronger cells, along with the risk for isolated tornadoes. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 120 statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles south of Ottumwa IA to 30 miles north of Lafayette IN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 42 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /11 PM EST/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, CHICAGO, DEKALB, DIXON, DOUGLAS PARK, FOWLER, GARY, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, MOROCCO, MORRIS, OREGON, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PIPER CITY, PONTIAC, RENSSELAER, VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, AND WHEATON.