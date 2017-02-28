× Thunderstorms forming rapidly in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois-

Latest radar trends show rapidly developing thunderstorms in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois racing northeast toward the Chicago area. Cloud tops have increased to 40,000 feet . So far 3/4 inch diameter hail has been reported at Altona Illinois, northeast of Galesburg in Knox County.

Severe weather is possible in the Chicago area late this afternoon and tonight. A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Chicago area until 10 pm.