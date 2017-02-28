× Thunderstorms continue- New severe thunderstorm warning for portions of the south metro area until 7:45pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... West central Will County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 745 PM CST * At 704 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seneca, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Joliet, Plainfield, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Seneca, Shorewood, Elwood, Rockdale, Crest Hill, Lisbon and Crystal Lawns. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 239 and 257. I-80 between mile markers 103 and 131. This includes... Channahon State Park, Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, Joliet Junior College, and William G Stratton State Park.