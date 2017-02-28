× Strongest storms clearing Chicago and areas north and west- Severe storm threat continues south and east portions of the metro area

UPDATE:11:30pm

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 48 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS LA SALLE IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK GRUNDY KENDALL WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHICAGO, DOUGLAS PARK, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, JOLIET, LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, MORRIS, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, AND PONTIAC. $$ ILC053-075-091-INC007-073-089-111-127-011000- /O.CON.KLOT.TO.A.0048.000000T0000Z-170301T1000Z/ TORNADO WATCH 48 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CST /5 AM EST/ WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANKAKEE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FOWLER, GARY, KANKAKEE, MOROCCO, PIPER CITY, RENSSELAER, VALPARAISO, AND WATSEKA.

The strongest storms have passed through Chicago and areas north and west and the severe threat is over. The tornado watch will be canceled shortly. Areas south and east of Chicago into northwest Indiana still have a threat for some strong storms and the tornado watch will continue in those areas for another hour or two.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...EASTERN KANKAKEE...FORD...IROQUOIS...NORTHERN NEWTON...PORTER...LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM CST... At 1120 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ogden Dunes to near Momence to near Chebanse to 6 miles east of Le Roy. Movement was east at 45 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Momence, New Chicago, Grant Park, Ogden Dunes and Hopkins Park around 1125 PM CST. Portage, Chesterton, Burns Harbor, South Haven and Aroma Park around 1130 PM CST. Porter, Lake Village and Conrad around 1135 PM CST. Sumava Resorts, Thayer and St. Anne around 1140 PM CST. De Motte, Pembroke, Roselawn, Forest City, Fair Oaks, Town Of Pines and Beverly Shores around 1145 PM CST.