Strongest storms clearing Chicago and areas north and west- Severe storm threat continues south and east portions of the metro area

Posted 11:27 PM, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32PM, February 28, 2017
UPDATE:11:30pm

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 48 FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 6 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON            

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LA SALLE              

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  GRUNDY                KENDALL              
WILL                  

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHICAGO, DOUGLAS PARK, HUMBOLDT PARK,
HYDE PARK, JOLIET, LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, MORRIS, 
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, AND PONTIAC.

TORNADO WATCH 48 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CST /5 AM EST/
WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS              

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

KANKAKEE              

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN              
NEWTON                PORTER                

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FOWLER, GARY, KANKAKEE, MOROCCO, 
PIPER CITY, RENSSELAER, VALPARAISO, AND WATSEKA.

 

The strongest storms have passed through Chicago and areas north and west and the severe threat is over. The tornado watch will be canceled shortly. Areas south and east of Chicago into northwest Indiana still have a threat for some strong storms and the tornado watch will continue in those areas for another hour or two.

 

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...EASTERN
KANKAKEE...FORD...IROQUOIS...NORTHERN NEWTON...PORTER...LAKE AND
NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM CST...

At 1120 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Ogden Dunes to near Momence to near
Chebanse to 6 miles east of Le Roy. Movement was east at 45 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
  Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Momence, New Chicago, Grant Park, 
  Ogden Dunes and Hopkins Park around 1125 PM CST. 
  Portage, Chesterton, Burns Harbor, South Haven and Aroma Park 
  around 1130 PM CST. 
  Porter, Lake Village and Conrad around 1135 PM CST. 
  Sumava Resorts, Thayer and St. Anne around 1140 PM CST. 
  De Motte, Pembroke, Roselawn, Forest City, Fair Oaks, Town Of 
  Pines and Beverly Shores around 1145 PM CST.