× Storms moving into DeKalb County- Hail reported- Severe thunderstorm warnings also issued for portions of Lee and Ogle counties

Penny to dime size hail reported in the DeKalb area and at Northern Illinois University at 4:40pm

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 441 PM CST TUE FEB 28 2017 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Northern Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CST * At 441 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coleta, or 7 miles north of Sterling, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Dixon, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Franklin Grove, Ashton and Nelson. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 45 and 73. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. && A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for north central Illinois.