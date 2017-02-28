× Storms in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois producing hail- Possible tornado north of the Quad Cities

Rapid thunderstorm development has occurred this afternoon in an explosive atmosphere that is more typical of April than the end of February. Thunderstorms have produced hail up to 3/4 of an inch in many locations in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. One storm north of the Quad Cities has demonstrated rotation on the Doppler scans and a tornado warning has been issued for counties along the Mississippi.

These storms are headed to the northeast and will be moving into north central Illinois within the hour and into western portions of the Chicago area before 6 pm and warnings are likely to be issued.

A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Chicago area until 10 pm tonight.