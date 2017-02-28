× Storms headed east in Indiana- Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Lake and Porter counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 730 PM CST * At 630 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Calumet City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Highland, Munster, Griffith, St. John, Chesterton, Lake Station, Whiting, Porter, Burnham and Burns Harbor. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 36. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 31. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 253 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Calumet, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.