Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for NW LaSalle until 5:00 pm

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for much of southern Bureau County until 4:45 pm. The thunderstorms moving through the area have a history of producing 3/4 inch diameter hail, gusty winds and downpours. With strong shifting winds aloft, a tornado is possible and the entire Chicago Metro area remains under a tornado watch until 10 pm this evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for LaSalle County valid until 5pm.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 500 PM CST * At 413 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bureau Junction, or over Hennepin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Peru, Oglesby, La Salle, Utica, North Utica, Tonica, Grand Ridge, Naplate, Cedar Point and Troy Grove. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 49 and 69. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 91. This includes... Buffalo Rock State Park, Illinois Valley Community College, Matthiessen State Park, and Starved Rock State Park.