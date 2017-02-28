× Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Cook, Kendall, Will and Grundy counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for the south portions of the area until 6:45 pm: * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 645 PM CST * At 559 PM CST, three severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Orland Park to near Morris, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Alsip and Matteson. This includes... University of Chicago, University of St. Francis, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway Route 66 Raceway, First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, Gebhard Woods State Park, Governors State University, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, Moraine Valley Community College, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, William G Stratton State Park, and Museum of Science and Industry.