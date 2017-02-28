× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and McHenry counties

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 551 PM CST TUE FEB 28 2017 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 645 PM CST * At 550 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Marengo to near Malta, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Elgin, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Carol Stream, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, West Chicago, McHenry, Batavia, Woodstock, Geneva, Lake Zurich, Sycamore, Wauconda, Barrington, Island Lake, Marengo, Genoa and Sleepy Hollow. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 101 and 108. I-90 between mile markers 22 and 47. This includes... Elgin Community College, Kane County Cougars Ballpark, and Mchenry County College.