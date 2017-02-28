× Risk of severe storms across the Chicago area later this Tuesday afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has positioned the entire Chicago area (northern Illinois into northwest Indiana) under a risk of severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight. The greater Enhanced Risk (tan-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map depicting a 30% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) is south of Interstate-80 with the area north of Interstate-80 in a Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map depicting a 15% chance of severe thunderstorms within 25 miles of a given location). A lesser Marginal Risk (green-shaded area exists closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line into southern Wisconsin. Note the immense extent of the central United States under this very unusual late-winter severe storm risk area that extends from northeastern Texas into Lower Michigan.

As a warm front works its way north through our area today a few showers and thunderstorms could develop along that frontal boundary. The main threat for severe storms will occur as the center of intensifying low pressure tracks east out of Iowa today passing over northern Illinois later this evening – the associated very strong cold front moving through our area from west to east. Ahead of the system warm moist high-dewpoint air will flow into Illinois and Indiana on the nose of a destabilizing low-level wind jet, creating a environment ripe for the development of severe thunderstorm squall lines that may produce damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

Be alert to advisory releases, monitoring weather radar and developments to our west, especially later this afternoon into the overnight hours as this very dangerous storm system evolves and moves through our area.