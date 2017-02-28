Remember when Sammy Davis Jr. received the wrong envelope at the Oscars?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Sunday's Oscar flub was a doozy, apparently, it HAS happened before.

Back in 1964, Sammy Davis Jr. was also handed the wrong envelope.

According to The Washington Post, he was presenting two awards in one go: scoring of music (adaptation or treatment) and music score (substantially original).

But the winner he announced wasn't on the list of nominees he'd just read, so he hurried back to podium and said, “They gave me the wrong envelope. Wait ’til the NAACP hears about this."

Then he put on his glasses and joked, "I ain’t going to make no mistake this time, baby."

Watch it unfold in the player above.