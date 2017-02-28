× Potentially severe thunderstorms overspreading the entire Chicago area

It’s been a stormy evening across the Chicago area.

It appears that a significant tornado has been tracking across central LaSalle County into northern Grundy County with several reports of damage. Hail up to baseball size was reported near Ottawa and hail up to an inch in diameter was observed in many locations along the I-88 corridor from the Quad cities to DeKalb to northwest of Elgin. Pea size hail has just been reported in Fox Lake.

The immediate tornado threat has diminished and no tornado warnings are in effect at this time, but the entire Chicago Metro area remains under a tornado watch until 10pm this evening.