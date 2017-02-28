Photos of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on Oval Office couch spark debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- An online debate about decorum in the White House broke out Monday when photos showed Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on.

Conway is seen on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken while the president was meeting with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Some Twitter users highlighted the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office by Conway.

But other users showed photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office’s Resolute desk during his eight years in office.

And several others said there are bigger issues to worry about.

Kellyanne Conway sitting on the Oval Office couch like it's her mother's house. 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/wdr7wIv3hj — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) February 28, 2017

Shoes on the couch in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/h2MXUocEar — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 28, 2017

In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth pic.twitter.com/5E2Q38dxaX — Theodore R. Johnson (@T_R_Johnson_III) February 28, 2017

Liberals are talking about disrespectful behavior of Kellyanne Conway in Oval Office

I think they've forgotten about one thing pic.twitter.com/KA9jCkClZ5 — Jenna Abrams (@Jenn_Abrams) February 28, 2017

How dare Kellyanne Conway disrespect the Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/AXf22Q8jMG — Jenna Abrams (@Jenn_Abrams) February 28, 2017

If Kellyanne Conway's feet on a couch is the worst thing that happens to you, might I suggest helping at a food bank to see real life probs. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) February 28, 2017

*gasp* Oh no! Kellyanne Conway had her knees on the couch at the Oval Office! This is far worse than the millions starving in Africa! — KentuckyWallChicken (@Americangirl403) February 28, 2017

It'll be hard to have a conversation more stupid than this kerfuffle over Kellyanne Conway's feet on a couch, but I bet we'll manage it. — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) February 28, 2017

The fact that people are outraged about Kellyanne Conway sitting on a couch speaks volumes about the state of American politics — Alexa Archambault (@AlexaArch) February 28, 2017