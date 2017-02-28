Northwestern trying not to let pressure exceed the pleasure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. - Regardless of whether Northwestern still needs a win to make the NCAA tournament for the first time, they need a win, period.

The Wildcats have lost five of their last seven games, struggling to score during key stretches.

They haven't been in the spotlight much before, but the scrutiny is only going to intensify with a shot at history on the line.

"Do they feel some pressure? Of course, they do," remarked head coach Chris Collins. "We all do. That's part of doing this. You're going to feel some pressure. In life, it's about pressure. We all have jobs. We have pressure to put food on our table for the kids."

"If it was easy, it would have been done here before, many a times."

"Every interview, every everything - we get asked that," noted co-captain Sanjay Lumpkin. "We know how important tomorrow is. We just have to stay locked into that game."

"It's a tough task because we're not used to it. We're not used to this pressure," explained co-captain Bryant McIntosh. "Now it's just turning it around. Start getting back to who we are."

Before heading to Washington D.C. for the Big Ten tournament, Northwestern will host Michigan Wednesday and Purdue on Sunday to finish up the regular season.