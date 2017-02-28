× New warning just issued for LaSalle County valid until 8:15 pm as storms continue to fire

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 815 PM CST * At 738 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hennepin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Marseilles, Oglesby, Seneca, Tonica, Grand Ridge and Naplate. This includes... Buffalo Rock State Park, Illini State Park, Matthiessen State Park, and Starved Rock State Park.