New Trier High School civil rights seminar causes controversy

WINNETKA, Ill. — New Trier High School is holding a day-long seminar today on civil rights.

The seminar include a series of speeches and workshops.

Organizers say it’s designed to help students better understand sensitive social issues.

Some parents are protesting the seminar, claiming the school intentionally excluded conservative voices on the seminar schedule.

New Trier administrators say students will have ample opportunity to discuss racial civil rights from all sides.