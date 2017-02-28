× Tornado Warning issued for parts of Livingston, La Salle counties

Tornado Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 536 PM CST TUE FEB 28 2017 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois... Southern La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 615 PM CST * At 534 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Washburn, or 9 miles southeast of Lacon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Wenona around 550 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Dana, Cornell, Rutland and Long Point. Including the following interstate... I-55 near mile marker 199.T