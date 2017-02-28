Tornado Warning issued for parts of Livingston, La Salle counties

Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il
536 PM CST TUE FEB 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois...
Southern La Salle County in north central Illinois...
* Until 615 PM CST
* At 534 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Washburn, or 9 miles southeast of Lacon, moving
east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Wenona around 550 PM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Dana,
Cornell, Rutland and Long Point.
Including the following interstate...
I-55 near mile marker 199.T