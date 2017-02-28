× New Tornado Warning for parts of Livingston, LaSalle, and Grundy counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a new tornado warning for far south portions of the metro area valid until 7:00 pm: * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... East central La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southwestern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 700 PM CST * At 612 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Streator, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Dwight and Mazon around 635 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ransom, Verona and Kinsman. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 212 and 222.