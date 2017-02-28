Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News Headlines
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Watch Live
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
58°
58°
Low
40°
High
62°
Wed
26°
42°
Thu
21°
38°
Fri
32°
40°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
New storm reports
Posted 6:38 PM, February 28, 2017, by
Steve Kahn
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
×
New storm reports
Orland Park- Wind gusts to 55 mph
Popular
Accused killer on the loose after paperwork mix-up at Stateville prison
‘Biggest Loser’ trainer, host suffers heart attack
Watch LIVE video as April the giraffe prepares to give birth at New York zoo
Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61
Latest News
Blackhawks acquire defenseman Johnny Oduya from the Stars: Reports
New Severe Thunderstorm Warning for SE Cook County, central Will County until 7:30 p.m.
More storm and damage reports
New storm reports
Weather
Weather Blog
Winds strengthening – Midway reports 55 mph gust
Weather
Weather Blog
1 hour ago
More storm reports just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center
Weather
Weather Blog
45 mins ago
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Cook, Kendall, Will and Grundy counties
News
Weather Blog
High winds cancel hundreds of flights, force street closures
Weather
Powerful, historic area wind gusts reported
Ask Tom Why
Weather
Weather Blog
How many consecutive hours did it snow during the Big Snow of 1967?? Wasn’t it mild and stormy before the snow?
News
Tennessee wildfires force evacuation of downtown Gatlinburg, nearby communities
News
Gatlinburg wildfires destroy resorts, prompt thousands to evacuate
Weather
Weather Blog
Northwest winds gusting over 40 miles per hour this afternoon
News
Northeast gears up for more blizzard conditions
Explainer
Rain Wednesday, then colder through Friday
Weather
29 mins ago
Storms headed east in Indiana- Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Lake and Porter counties
News
VIDEO: Powerful tornado rips through east New Orleans; at least 6 twisters reported in Louisiana
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.