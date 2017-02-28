× New severe thunderstorm warning until midnight for northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Southeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until midnight CST * At 1132 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Dalecarlia, or near Lowell, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Lakes Of The Four Seasons around 1135 PM CST. De Motte, Hebron and Boone Grove around 1140 PM CST. Malden and Kouts around 1145 PM CST. Dunns Bridge around 1150 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wheatfield. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 236 and 250.