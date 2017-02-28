× New Severe Thunderstorm Warning for SE Cook County, central Will County until 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a new severe thunderstorm warning valid until 7:30pm for south portions of the metro area * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 730 PM CST * At 644 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Calumet City to near Manhattan, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Dolton, Park Forest, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Steger, Flossmoor, Lynwood, Glenwood, University Park, Posen, Olympia Fields, Burnham, Oak Forest, Harvey and South Holland. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 332 and 349. I-80 between mile markers 149 and 155. I-94 between mile markers 68 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 68 and 74. This includes... First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Prairie State College, and South Suburban College.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 730 PM CST * At 643 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Braceville, or 9 miles south of Wilmington, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno, Peotone, Momence, Wilmington, Crete, Braidwood, Coal City, Monee, Beecher, Diamond, Grant Park, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Lakewood Shores, Essex, Godley and Sun River Terrace. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 234 and 240. I-57 between mile markers 308 and 333. This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee River State Park, Olivet Nazarine University, and Will County Fairgrounds.