× New severe thunderstorm warning issued for much of the central and south metro area -valid until 10:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1045 PM CST * At 1017 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Little Rock to near Yorkville to near Morris, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Oswego around 1025 PM CST. Aurora, Naperville, Minooka, Montgomery and Sugar Grove around 1030 PM CST. Joliet, Plainfield, Channahon, North Aurora and Shorewood around 1035 PM CST. Bolingbrook, Romeoville, West Chicago, Batavia, Warrenville and Rockdale around 1040 PM CST. Wheaton, Lockport and Winfield around 1045 PM CST.