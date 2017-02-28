× New round of warnings being issued for western portions of the Chicago area as thunderstorms continue to move into the area

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northern La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois... Southwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... * Until 915 PM CST * At 835 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mendota, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Sandwich, Mendota, Serena, Shabbona, Sheridan, Somonauk, Earlville, Waterman, Newark, Leland, Paw Paw, Millington and Troy Grove. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 63 and 83. This includes... Sandwich Fairgrounds and Tri-County Fairgrounds.