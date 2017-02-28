× New Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for LaSalle County

An intensifying cluster of thunderstorms in Bureau County is headed east for LaSalle County. As these storms head east it is likely that tornado warnings may also be issued for LaSalle County shortly.

UPDATE:

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 1030 PM CST * At 934 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Walnut to near Princeton to near Bradford, moving east at 55 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Peru, Oglesby and La Salle around 950 PM CST. Mendota, Utica and North Utica around 955 PM CST. Tonica around 1000 PM CST. Ottawa, Earlville and Naplate around 1005 PM CST. Marseilles, Serena and Leland around 1010 PM CST. Sheridan and Grand Ridge around 1015 PM CST. Seneca around 1025 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Naplate, Troy Grove, Cedar Point, Leonore and Millington. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 47 and 74. I-80 between mile markers 74 and 103.