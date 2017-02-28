× New problems arising- Heavy rain from the thunderstorms is causing some flooding across the metro area

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Southern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... La Salle County in north central Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 930 PM CST * At 625 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Dolton, Park Forest, Alsip and Matteson. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will make minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.