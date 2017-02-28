Midday Fix: Fat Tuesday – live from New Orleans

Kristian Sonnier, Vice President of Communications and Public Relations

Mardi Gras Facts:

Mardi Gras, which in French means “Fat Tuesday,” has been held in New Orleans since 1837.

Mardi Gras floats first appeared in 1857.

The Mardi Gras season attracts more than one million visitors to the New Orleans area.

More than 70 parades roll through the streets of New Orleans during Carnival Season with tens of thousands of maskers on board throwing millions of plastic beads, glass beads and other trinkets.

Mardi Gras has been a legal holiday in New Orleans since 1875.

The tradition of throwing items such as beads, plastic cups and trinkets from the floats to parade-goers dates back to Renaissance Europe. In New Orleans, the first person to do so was a Krewe (the name of a carnival organization) member dressed as Santa Claus in the 1880s.

More than 500,000 king cakes are sold each year in New Orleans between January 6 (King’s Day) and Fat Tuesday, and another 50,000 are shipped out-of-state via overnight couriers.