Lunchbreak: Thai chicken salad, prepared by Herb chef Patty Neumson

Chef Patty Neumson
Herb
5424 N. Broadway
Chicago
(773) 944-9050
www.herbrestaurant.com
Event:
Edgewater’s International Dinner Crawl
March 8
Check in time: 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Crawl – 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Chamber of Commerce
1210 W. Rosedale
Chicago
For tickets:
Thai chicken salad (Yum Gai)
Ingredients:
1 Tbs fish sauce
1/2 tsp sugar
6 oz. chicken thigh
6 pcs grape tomato
1 Tbs chopped green onion
1 Tbs chopped cilantro
1/2 cup sliced sweet onion
6 basil leaves
1/4 head lettuce
1 cup cut fresh dill pickle
Directions:
Marinate chicken thigh with 1 Tablespoon of fish sauce and 1/2 teaspoon for 15 minutes then grill marinated chicken breast until cooked. Slice chicken into the small pieces, mix all ingredients together with dressing and serve.
Chili Lime Dressing
Ingredients:
1/2 Tbs chopped Thai chili
2 1/2 Tbs lime juice
2 Tbs fish sauce
1/2 Tbs sugar
Directions:
Mix together
Bananas in Coconut Milk
Ingredients:
2 bananas, cut into for 1/3 inch
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup water
1/3 cup sugar
salt 1/4 & 1/8 teaspoon
Directions:
Boil coconut milk, water, sugar and salt for three minutes then add cut banana, continue cooking for 1 1/2 minutes.