Lunchbreak: Thai chicken salad, prepared by Herb chef Patty Neumson

Chef Patty Neumson

Herb

5424 N. Broadway

Chicago

(773) 944-9050

www.herbrestaurant.com

Event:

Edgewater’s International Dinner Crawl

March 8

Check in time: 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Crawl – 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce

1210 W. Rosedale

Chicago

For tickets:

intldinner

Thai chicken salad (Yum Gai)

Ingredients:

1 Tbs fish sauce

1/2 tsp sugar

6 oz. chicken thigh

6 pcs grape tomato

1 Tbs chopped green onion

1 Tbs chopped cilantro

1/2 cup sliced sweet onion

6 basil leaves

1/4 head lettuce

1 cup cut fresh dill pickle

Directions:

Marinate chicken thigh with 1 Tablespoon of fish sauce and 1/2 teaspoon for 15 minutes then grill marinated chicken breast until cooked. Slice chicken into the small pieces, mix all ingredients together with dressing and serve.

Chili Lime Dressing

Ingredients:

1/2 Tbs chopped Thai chili

2 1/2 Tbs lime juice

2 Tbs fish sauce

1/2 Tbs sugar

Directions:

Mix together

Bananas in Coconut Milk

Ingredients:

2 bananas, cut into for 1/3 inch

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup water

1/3 cup sugar

salt 1/4 & 1/8 teaspoon

Directions:

Boil coconut milk, water, sugar and salt for three minutes then add cut banana, continue cooking for 1 1/2 minutes.