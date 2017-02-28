‘I have pain every day’: Pat Tomasulo’s wife on rare pain disorder, fundraising event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Back in 2015, WGN Morning News sports anchor Pat Tomasulo and his wife Amy created the comedy event "Laugh Your Face Off" to fund research for trigeminal neuralgia -- a very rare, facial pain condition that Amy has.

Amy, Pat and Dr. Babak Jahromi, a neurosurgeon from Northwestern University, stopped by WGN Tuesday to tell us a little more about the event and the disease.

"A lot of people, including myself, usually look OK, and that's the problem -- you don't see the disease. It's extremely painful. It's disabling," Amy said. "I have pain every day, and I have for the past almost 16 years now, every day. It's a sharp, stabbing, shooting pain, electric-like. And it comes in waves. It does let up sometimes, but it's every day."

Pat and Amy hope that events like "Laugh Your Face Off" will help fund research to cure the debilitating disease.

"There are treatments for it, there are surgical procedures that Dr. Jahromi does that are extremely successful for some people -- some people are not surgical candidates," Pat said. "Even those that find relief with it have no guarantee that the pain won't come back...so a cure is really what we're after."

Standing room tickets are still available for "Laugh Your Face Off," and you can also participate in the event's silent auction. You can find more information at http://laughyourfaceoff.org/

To learn more about Amy's story, check out Dina Bair's report from 2014.