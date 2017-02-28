It`s been five years since Michael Jordan`s mansion in Highland Park was put on the market, so why hasn`t it sold? Crain`s Chicago Business reporter, Dennis Rodkin talks about the issues and the priciest homes to sell in 2016
Five Years Later: Why Michael Jordan’s Mansion is Still On The Market
