Chicago area police undergo de-escalation training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cases like the Laquan McDonald shooting highlight the need for a different kind of training.

Chicago Police Department has initiated de-escalation training, in hopes of diffusing conflict before it elevates to violence.

It’s a part of any officer’s job, whether they’re in the city or the suburbs.

Officers in Wheeling, Lake Forest and Vernon Hills have recently undergone this de-escalation training.

WGN's Larry Potash went inside to see what they’re learning.

Cities in Chicago-area doing de-escalation training: