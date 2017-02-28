Chicago area police undergo de-escalation training

Cases like the Laquan McDonald shooting highlight the need for a different kind of training.
Chicago Police Department has initiated de-escalation training, in hopes of diffusing conflict before it elevates to violence.
It’s a part of any officer’s job, whether they’re in the city or the suburbs.
Officers in Wheeling, Lake Forest and Vernon Hills have recently undergone this de-escalation training.
WGN's Larry Potash went inside to see what they’re learning.
Cities in Chicago-area doing de-escalation training:
- Evanston, Illinois
- Hammond, Indiana
- Mount Prospect, Illinois
- Berwyn, Illinois
- Bolingbrook, Illinois
- Aurora, Illinois
- Kenosha, Wisconsin
- Elgin, Illinois
- Naperville, Illinois
- Schaumburg, Illinois
- Tinley Park, Illinois
- Joliet, Illinois
- Waukegan, Illinois
- Wheaton, Illinois
- Palatine, Illinois