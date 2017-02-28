Chicago area police undergo de-escalation training

Posted 6:53 AM, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:11AM, February 28, 2017

Cases like the Laquan McDonald shooting highlight the need for a different kind of training.

Chicago Police Department has initiated de-escalation training, in hopes of diffusing conflict before it elevates to violence.

It’s a part of any officer’s job, whether they’re in the city or the suburbs.

Officers in Wheeling, Lake Forest and Vernon Hills have recently undergone this de-escalation training.

WGN's Larry Potash went inside to see what they’re learning.

Cities in Chicago-area doing de-escalation training:

  • Evanston, Illinois
  • Hammond, Indiana
  • Mount Prospect, Illinois
  • Berwyn, Illinois
  • Bolingbrook, Illinois
  • Aurora, Illinois
  • Kenosha, Wisconsin
  • Elgin, Illinois
  • Naperville, Illinois
  • Schaumburg, Illinois
  • Tinley Park, Illinois
  • Joliet, Illinois
  • Waukegan, Illinois
  • Wheaton, Illinois
  • Palatine, Illinois

deescalationpolicetraining

 