Blackhawks acquire defenseman Johnny Oduya from the Stars

CHICAGO – In order to get another Stanley Cup in Chicago, the Blackhawks are getting a defenseman who helped them win one just two years ago.

Per multiple reports, the Blackhawks have acquired Johnny Oduya via a trade with the Stars in exchange for forward Mark McNeill and a conditional fourth round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Oduya has been with the Stars the past two seasons after being dealt from the Blackhawks to Dallas in the Patrick Sharp trade. This season he’s played in 37 games with a goal and four assists.

Before that, Oduya spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Blackhawks after joining then in a trade from Winnipeg midway through the 2011-2012 season. He helped the team to Stanley Cups in the 2013 and 2015 season, scoring nine goals and collecting 34 assists in 219 games with the franchise.

The first round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks, McNeill appeared in just one game in the NHL. He had six goals and 22 assists in 58 games for the AHL’s Rockford Ice Hogs.