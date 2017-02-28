Blackhawks acquire defenseman Johnny Oduya from the Stars: Reports

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Johnny Oduya #47 of the Dallas Stars controls the puck as Richard Panik #14 of the Chicago Blackhawks follows in the second period of the NHL game at the United Center on March 22, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In order to get another Stanley Cup in Chicago, the Blackhawks are getting a defenseman who helped them win one just two years ago.

Per multiple reports, the Blackhawks have acquired Johnny Oduya via a trade with the Stars. Pierre LeBrun of ESPN was the first to report the story.

The Blackhawks have yet to confirm the move.

