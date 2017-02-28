× Blackhawks acquire defenseman Johnny Oduya from the Stars: Reports

CHICAGO – In order to get another Stanley Cup in Chicago, the Blackhawks are getting a defenseman who helped them win one just two years ago.

Per multiple reports, the Blackhawks have acquired Johnny Oduya via a trade with the Stars. Pierre LeBrun of ESPN was the first to report the story.

Pending UFA d-man Johnny Oduya is indeed heading to Chicago. Waiting to hear more details. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) March 1, 2017

Per @Real_ESPNLeBrun, CHI trades Mark McNeill and conditional fourth round pick for Oduya. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 1, 2017

The Blackhawks have yet to confirm the move.

