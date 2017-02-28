Beloved hippo ‘Gustavito’ dies after brutal beating at El Salvador zoo

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador’s widespread violence has reached an unsuspected corner with the brutal and fatal beating of the national zoo’s beloved hippopotamus Gustavito.

Even among a population numbed by a staggering human death toll due to gang violence in recent years, the killing of Gustavito has stirred outrage.

Police are investigating a "cowardly" attack at a Zoological Park in El Salvador that killed a hippo named Gustavito https://t.co/0Gvw7Fq8BP pic.twitter.com/PLX2EgIjSv — CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2017

At a news conference Monday, National Zoo Director Vladan Henriquez said the animal was covered with bruises and puncture wounds after apparently being attacked with metal bars, knives and rocks. The attack occurred last week, sometime Tuesday night.

Zookeepers did not discover the hippo’s injuries until Thursday because he did not leave his pool. He died late Sunday.

Salvadorans mourned through social media and left flowers at the zoo’s gate.

Whoever did this has to pay. My heart goes out to you and your keepers; may you rest in peace. #Gustavito #ElSalvador pic.twitter.com/h4SiVwasCk — Gigi Perla (@gigiips22) February 27, 2017

Justice Minister Mauricio Ramirez Landaverde says an investigation has been opened.