× Another warning issues as severe thunderstorms continue to rake south portions of the Chicago metro area

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Will County in northeastern Illinois... East central La Salle County in north central Illinois... Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 830 PM CST * At 804 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seneca, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Seneca, Braidwood, Coal City, Diamond and Carbon Hill. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 235 and 236. I-80 between mile markers 100 and 119. This includes... Channahon State Park, Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, and William G Stratton State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for north central and northeastern Illinois.