Another severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Cook, Will and Kankakee counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 830 PM CST * At 745 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Channahon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Joliet, Tinley Park, Chicago Heights, Lansing, New Lenox, Park Forest, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon, Minooka, Steger, Flossmoor, Lynwood, Glenwood, University Park, Olympia Fields, Peotone, Wilmington and Homewood. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 235 and 248. I-57 between mile markers 325 and 343. This includes... Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway Route 66 Raceway, Governors State University, Prairie S