Andersonville’s Swedish Bakery closing today after 88 years

CHICAGO — An appropriate ending to 88-years of business.

The Swedish Bakery, located at 5348 N. Clark Street in Andersonville, will close for good on this “Fat Tuesday.”

The Stanton family bought the popular bakery back in 1979.

They are not Swedish, but they took over for a family that was.

They kept a lot of the traditions, like making Swedish princess cakes.

The Stantons say they are getting older, and the business climate doesn’t favor ‘mom-and-pop shops’ like it used to.