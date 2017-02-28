× 1 dead in Ottawa as tornadoes, severe storms cross Illinois

OTTAWA, Ill. — The Ottawa Fire Department reported one death from the Tornado that touched down in the area around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, reported the Chicago Tribune.

Severe weather across the northern part of the state has left damage in its wake. There are reports of power outages in LaSalle County according to Ameren Illinois.

A LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa was hit by a tornado. There were no serious injuries reported at the nursing home. Trees and power lines were also down in the area, with significant damage reported in Ottawa and Naplate.

Thunderstorm warnings are also in effect in parts of Chicago, including Cook, Will, Kendall and Grundy counties.

Heavy rain from the thunderstorms is causing some flooding across the metro area according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.