Watch LIVE video as April the giraffe prepares to give birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — A New York zoo entered the fifth day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth on Monday.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday night on YouTube showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video Thursday after the takedown.

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 7:02 a.m., there were more than 41,000 people watching the Giraffe Cam.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth, PIX11 reports.

The Animal Adventure Park posted an evening update on Sunday, saying April is doing well and has a continued increase in belly movement: