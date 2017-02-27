Turbulence forces flight from San Diego to Chicago to divert to Denver

DENVER — An American Airline flight from San Diego to Chicago was diverted to Denver International Airport on Monday after the flight experienced turbulence, said an airport spokesman.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation in Denver and three others were looked at by paramedics at the gate, said DIA.

Passengers tell me plane tilted from side to side & pilot told passengers at some points, he felt like he didn't have control of plane #KDVR pic.twitter.com/bVGYaUx0lk — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) February 28, 2017

Flight 1296 landed around 5:35 p.m. There were 148 passengers and 6 crew-members on board.

American Airlines says a maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft and passengers are being re-booked on other flights to Chicago.