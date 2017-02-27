Temperatures set to roller coaster into March

In keeping with a February that has been among the warmest, and least snowy on record, the month is due to end unseasonably mild. South winds will propel readings over the 60-degree mark for the 6th time this month. Including Tuesday, 23 of the month’s 28 days will have averaged at or above normal. The lack of any measurable snow helped more than half of the above normal days feature double digit departures. Showers developing to our west late Monday evening signaled that 60-degree warmth over the Plains was on the move toward Chicago. April-level temperatures are to persist into Tuesday night. Much colder air is forecast to arrive midweek, along with some snow showers. Seasonable late-week chill will then transition into more 50 and 60 degree weather this weekend.