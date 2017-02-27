Spy themed restaurant ‘SafeHouse’ brings mystery and espionage to Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Once you find your way to the International Exports Limited, also known as SafeHouse Chicago, getting in might not be as easy.

The new River North spy themed restaurant and bar embraces mystery and anonymity.

Once you locate the entrance, you need a password to get in. When inside, the restaurant is full of memorabilia from all sorts of spy movies.

A six hundred pound torpedo dangles from the ceiling just feet from mission control. The Interpol Bar highlights other SafeHouses around the world and there is one spot in the restaurants that pays tributes to military members who have fallen in active duty.

The spy theme carries through to the food, there is the Spy Burger and the Junior Spy Burger and a Bourne's Blackout cake. Ingredients are sourced locally.

SafeHouse will be family friendly during the day and after 10 p.m. the mature mystery begins.