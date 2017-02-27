Rapper Fat Joe on losing 100 pounds, beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Rapper Fat Joe joined WGN Morning News in studio Monday -- but you may not have recognized him. He's lost 100 pounds!

He credits the weight loss to working out and avoiding carbs. He also says that when he "cheats" on his diet, he tries not to eat something too bad.

"But when I cheat, I cheat, you know -- yogurt, frozen yogurt -- you gotta cheat, but when you cheat, try to take the cheat away," he said. "Be conscious of the cheat, or you might go over the top!"

Fat Joe also briefly commented about the beef between female rappers Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma over who is the "queen of rap." Most recently, Ma dropped a diss track targeting Minaj and Minaj responded on Instagram.

"I don't really know. They're two females, I leave that to them. All I can say is I love my sister and I support her 1 million percent," Fat Joe said about Ma. The two belong to a hip-hop collective called the Terror Squad. Ma also collaborated with Fat Joe on his new album "Plata O Plomo."

Anchor Larry Potash responded to his comments by saying, "It's always the women." To which Fat Joe responded, "Women are craaaaaaaazy."

Chef Gabriel Moya from Sobremesa Supper Club in Pilsen was also on hand to help create healthier options for Fat Joe's favorite Puerto Rican dishes. He shares the recipe for Quinoa "Mamposteao" with red kidney beans below:

Quinoa "Mamposteao" with red kidney beans

Quinoa Preparation recipe: (yields 4-5 portions)

Use any kind of Quinoa you find taster, most supermarkets carry different brands. (There are usually three kinds white, red and black. There is no major differences flavor or nutrition wise, only mostly visual). For this recipe and due to the fact that we are trying to presented as a substitute for rice we are going to use the white quinoa.

We use a ratio of quinoa to water of 1:1 (cups of water to cups of grain)

2 cups of white quinoa

2 cups of water,

1 dash of salt

1 tsp. of turmeric

1 tsp. of black pepper

1tsp. of cumin

Procedure:

Start by boiling the water and seasoning it with the dry spices (salt, pepper, turmeric and cumin). Once the water is seasoned and boiling add 2 cups of quinoa, bring the heat to low and cook for 20 mins covered. After the 20 mins have elapsed, stir it with a fork, turn off heat and keep uncovered so grain cools down.

Red Kidney beans preparation: (yields 4-6 servings)

1 large can of Red Kidney Beans (your brand of choice will do)

2 tbsp. of "sofrito" (Puerto Rican cooking underlaying flavor, paste-like mixture of sweet peppers, garlic, onions and cilantro)

2 tbsp. of tomato paste

1 cup of small diced butternut squash

1 small red onion small diced

4 coves of garlic finely chopped

2 cups of veggie broth

1/2 cup of chopped cilantro

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp of cumin

1 tsp. of black pepper

2 bay leaves

Salt to taste

Preparation:

In a pot with lid, big enough to fit all the ingredients, sauté in olive oil (about 1 tbsp.) the onions and garlic. Once the onions are transparent and soft add the "sofrito", tomato paste, cumin, black pepper. Stir all ingredients in medium heat until everything looks mixed up. Add the butternut squash, can of beans (previously drained and rinsed under running water). Mix all ingredients again, add the veggie broth, bring to a boil. Once it boils lower the heat to simmer. And cooked until squash is tender and the broth has reduced to a sauce consistency. (aprox. 30 mins). Once it is cooked remove fro heat and let cool down. Add salt to taste. and finish with a drizzle of Olive Oil.

Served on air with Aji glazed boneless Chicken Thighs and Avocado Salad w/ Ají Lemon Vinaigrette