Man steals senior citizen`s car from church

A senior citzen's car was stolen from st volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church on Sunday.

The church's security camera captured footage of a man going into the closet and rifling through a coat pocket, taking the keys and then taking off, using the remote fob to find the car in the parking lot.

"I couldn't believe it. This is my home for 40 years. This is church. This is where I feel the safest," said Irina Prokip. She was at church with her whole family Sunday, it was her 76 year old dad's car that was stolen by the outsider, who at one point even came into the service, trying to blend in.

If anyone has any information on the stolen vehicle, call Chicago police.