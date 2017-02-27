Lunchbreak: Fifolet gumbo, prepared by Fifolet Cajun and Cocktails chef Kevin Crouse

Executive Chef Kevin Crouse
Fifolet Cajun and Cocktails
1942 W. Division Street
Chicago
www.fifoletcajun.com
Fifolet Gumbo
Ingredients:
1/2 lb unsalted butter
1/2 lb all-purpose flour
1/2 lb smoked alligator sausage, sliced ***if unavailable, substitute with Andouille Sausage
1/4 cup minced garlic
1 qt large diced onion
2 cups large diced bell peppers
2 cups chopped celery
2 bay leaves
1 tsp crushed red pepper
1/2 Tbs cayenne
1 Tbs smoked paprika
1/4 cup Cajun seasoning
1 Tbs salt
1/4 cup tomato paste
3 cups canned whole peeled tomatoes in juice, smashed by hand.
3 cup crawfish stock ***if unavailable, substitute with Clam Juice
1 lb frozen cut okra
serve with rice
garnish with sautéed shrimp and crawfish
Directions:
In a large cooking pot, melt the butter and whisk in the flour until combined. Cook slowly until mocha-colored. Add the sausage and cook on medium-low heat for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, onion, bell pepper, celery, and salt, and cook for 15-20 minutes. Add the remaining spices and bay leaves, as well as the tomato paste; let cook an additional 5 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes and clam juice. Bring the Gumbo to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes. Turn the stovetop off and add the okra. Serve with rice and garnish with sautéed shrimp and/or crawfish.