Lunchbreak: Fifolet gumbo, prepared by Fifolet Cajun and Cocktails chef Kevin Crouse

Executive Chef Kevin Crouse

Fifolet Cajun and Cocktails

1942 W. Division Street

Chicago

www.fifoletcajun.com

Fifolet Gumbo

Ingredients:

1/2 lb unsalted butter

1/2 lb all-purpose flour

1/2 lb smoked alligator sausage, sliced ***if unavailable, substitute with Andouille Sausage

1/4 cup minced garlic

1 qt large diced onion

2 cups large diced bell peppers

2 cups chopped celery

2 bay leaves

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1/2 Tbs cayenne

1 Tbs smoked paprika

1/4 cup Cajun seasoning

1 Tbs salt

1/4 cup tomato paste

3 cups canned whole peeled tomatoes in juice, smashed by hand.

3 cup crawfish stock ***if unavailable, substitute with Clam Juice

1 lb frozen cut okra

serve with rice

garnish with sautéed shrimp and crawfish

Directions:

In a large cooking pot, melt the butter and whisk in the flour until combined. Cook slowly until mocha-colored. Add the sausage and cook on medium-low heat for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, onion, bell pepper, celery, and salt, and cook for 15-20 minutes. Add the remaining spices and bay leaves, as well as the tomato paste; let cook an additional 5 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes and clam juice. Bring the Gumbo to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes. Turn the stovetop off and add the okra. Serve with rice and garnish with sautéed shrimp and/or crawfish.