Keeping Up With Kale

Kale is a great source of vitamins and nutrients – but it’s not always everyone’s favorite food. Jackie Bender is meeting up with The Balanced Babe Sarah Baker to learn more about how to fit kale into your diet in ways that can help mask the texture and flavor. Plus, they whip up a tasty kale dip!

Check out the recipe here:

Kale Dip

2 bunches of kale

1 shallot

1 tbsp of olive oil

salt and pepper to season

2 garlic cloves

Cashew Cheese Blend

For the cashew cheese blend:

2 cups of cashews

1 package of silken tofu

1 cup nutritional yeast

a dash of almond milk

1 white onion

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

3 garlic cloves

Directions for the cheese:

Soak the cashews in water for an hour or two In a food processor or blender, blend together the cashews (drained) and silken tofu until smooth Add the onion, garlic, and nutritional yeast and blend again until well mixed Add the apple cider vinegar and almond milk – blend for another 2-3 minutes

Directions for the rest of the recipe:

1) Chop up the kale, shallot and garlic cloves

2) In a sauteing pan, heat up 1 tbsp of olive oil and cook the shallot and garlic for about 5 minutes.

3) Add the kale and sautee until the kale starts to wilt.

4) Fold in the cashew cheese blend and cook an additional 10 minutes.

5) Serve and enjoy!

For More of Sarah’s Recipes check out: BalancedBabe.com