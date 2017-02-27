Hoover’s Lip Sync Fun with the Hilarious Jimmy Slonina!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fresh from the grand stages of Cirque du Soleil and touring the world as P!NK‘s concert host, Jimmy Slonina is an award-winning actor, physical comedian and voice talent — a precision loose cannon with a heart of gold. With over three million YouTube hits under his belt, he has become one of the most sought-after character performers of the stage, screen and microphone. Jimmy has wowed hundreds of thousands in theaters big and small, including the Slipper Room, Barclays Center, and Madison Square Garden in NYC, Steppenwolf Theater and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in Chicago, the O2 in London, the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, as well as more than a dozen Las Vegas showrooms.

Check him out at jimmyslonina.com