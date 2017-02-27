Chris Emma looks ahead to Bears free agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The option was there for the Bears yet again, but it appears Ryan Pace isn't going to make that happen.

On Monday the NFL Network reported that the team will not place the Franchise Tag on receiver Alshon Jeffery. With a long-term deal unlikely, the fifth-year receiver will not spend his sixth in Chicago.

Is that for the best for the Bears or are the talents of Jeffery such that the team should fork over a lot of money to retain his services?

That's one of the many topics on the team discussed on Monday's Sports Feed with Chris Emma of 670 The Score. He not only discussed the Bears with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman but also the Cubs as they begin spring training in Mesa.

To watch Chris' segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.